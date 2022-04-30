Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby’s “Do We Have a Problem” Certified Gold

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby collaboration “Do We Have a Problem” has been certified gold just two months after the song was released.

The song has been one of the hottest new singles so far this year and marks Nicki Minaj‘s momentous return to the music scene after a hiatus that involved the birth of his first child.

Two months after its release, “Do We Have A Problem,” has been certified gold by the RIAA after selling more than 500,000 copies in the United States.

It’s also a big week for Nicki Minaj, who received Platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for two of her songs – “Yikes” and “Megatron,” which both sold a million units respectively.

Nicki’s Gold-certified “Do We Have A Problem” was first released in February and recorded immediate success with being No. 1 for Song Sales, No. 1 Hot R&B/ Hip-Hop Songs, No. 1 rap songs, and No. 2 Hot 100 songs, all within two weeks.

Minaj had shared that despite the new rules by Billboard, the song was pushing against all barriers. She credited her loyal fan base for racking up the numbers. In February, she also tweeted about not needed to go number one because she is already number one.

She added, “Let’s start by saying: I don’t need to GO #1. I AM #1. There’s a difference.”

Minaj had shared that her label felt the song would be a chart-topper even though she didn’t think so.

“Yes the biggest collaborations & songs with the most radio play and play listing with the same rules couldn’t do it. You guys did it AFTER the rule change!” she said in another tweet.

Lil Baby should also get some credit for staying true to his consistency and delivering a well-received verse. Nicki Minaj also shouted out the Atlanta rapper on her Instagram Live telling him that he bodied the song. “Lil Baby went super duper hard — pause — and it’s so refreshing to see people still care about that type of stuff,” she said.

Nicki Minaj has continued her chart dominance despite not releasing a solo project in the last two years.

Despite her hiatus since her pregnancy, she earned the distinction of being the only female artist to debut in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2022.