Nicki Minaj Details Why She Hasn’t Worked With City Girls’ Yung Miami & JT

City Girls rappers Yung Miami and JT are never getting that Nicki Minaj feature they desperately need. The two rappers are in Nicki Minaj’s black book for people she won’t work with because of statements they made about her in the past.

In a new interview on the Morning Hustle, Minaj was asked about working with Quality Control’s City Girls, to which she pretended that the screen was frozen before finally offering an answer to say that she won’t work with them because of things the group had said about her in the past.

According to Nicki Minaj, she had learned about the group and had thought about working with them as she was impressed by their music.

“Well, I don’t know,” she began when asked if she would ever work with the group. “What I will say is a few years ago I saw a video of them and I asked someone on their team at the time about them… I was thinking about jumping on one of their records that were out.”

Nicki Minaj went on to say that the City Girls killed their chances at a possible career transforming collab when they began to bash her on social media, and it came to her attention which caused her to change her mind.

“Then Social media happened with people saying things about an artist whether they tweeted or say it or whether it gets pulled out of them in an interview. Whenever you post something on the internet, it’s there forever. Whenever you say something in an interview it’s there forever. An artist is a human being first, and if I as just a regular human was about to do something with you if I was about to go out to dinner with you and if I get something that says ‘she don’t really cover you like like, she was saying this and she don’t really like you and she said you actually never popped or flourished’ I’m not gonna out to dinner anymore because now I know I like you but you don’t really like me so you know that’s just a human way to feel if you hear somebody was saying things about you not just one thing but repeated things, repeated tweets for years.”

City Girls’ JT & Miami

The ‘Pink Friday’ rapper added that she doesn’t have anything against the City Girls, but she doesn’t want to be around people who aren’t genuine and reciprocate.

“It’s let go, why would I work with somebody who doesn’t like me?” she asked.

Last year May, Yung Miami inadvertently revealed that she was blocked from the rapper’s Instagram account when she tweeted at Minaj asking her to unblock her. She had denied doing anything to deserve being blocked.

At the time, there was no apparent reason for why Nicki Minaj had blocked her even though Minaj’s fanbase, the Barbs suggested it was because Yung Miami had said she was Team Cardi around the time Minaj and Cardi B were beefing.

“I just want to stay away from that question, like, I don’t want to get into that but I am team Cardi, City Girls is team Cardi, Cardi supports the City Girls. We don’t have to ask. We’ll just wake up and see she tweeted about City Girls like, she really loves City Girls,” Miami said when asked if she would ever work with Minaj.

After the interview, City Girls released a Cardi collab song, “Twerk,” which became their highest charting song, peaking at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In later interviews, Yung Miami did say she wanted to work with Minaj.

“We wanna work with Nicki Minaj,” Miami said, explaining she’s the only “female artist we haven’t worked with yet.”

On Tuesday, after Minaj’s response, fans converged on social media as many supported her decision not to work with the City Girls.

Fans were quick to provide receipts which included JT releasing a diss song for Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Kash Doll, and Lira Gore in 2019, where she is heard discrediting Minaj’s success and claiming that her fame comes from Lil Wayne and Young Money entertainment and also that her rap skills are weak.

“f***k y’all dirty ass project hoes,” she rapped in the poor quality audio.

City Girls has not responded to Minaj’s response.