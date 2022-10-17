Nicki Minaj Competing In Rap Category At The 2023 Grammys Despite Fallout

It looks like Nicki Minaj’s rant against the Grammys and, by extension, Latto might’ve moved the needle for her.

That’s at least according to new information coming to light that shows that the uber-successful rap star is still actually nominated in several other rap categories.

The fracas started last week when the “Starships” rapper called out the Recording Academy when she found out that they blocked her Rick James-sampling “Super Freaky Girl” from the rap categories at the 2023 Grammys. The track was moved to Best Pop Solo Performance.

The move infuriated Nicki Minaj, who then demanded that she be treated fairly by the Grammys. To strengthen her point, the Young Money star said that Latto’s “Big Energy,” should also be placed into the pop categories. Her reasoning was that the track also used a prominent ’80s pop sample.

That brought on an all-out Twitter war between the two rappers. Now it seems, at least according to Variety, the “Bang Bang” rapper is still in the running for some other rap categories. One example is her track “Do We Have a Problem?” which is a collaboration with Lil Baby. That track is being considered for Best Rap Performance.

Nicki Minaj at MTV VMAs 2022

It looks like this one is being given the preference for the category because the Recording Academy believes that it’s more true hip-hop as opposed to the more pop-themed “Super Freaky Girl.”

The Trinidadian native also appears quite a number of times on the Grammys ballot in the rap categories, even though most of it comes from her collaborative work like Coi Leray’s “Blick Blick,” which is being considered for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

Another track that is being considered in the same categories mentioned above is BLEU’s “Love in the Way.”

The first round of voting for the 2023 Grammys will come to an end next Sunday, October 23. Nominations are expected on November 15.