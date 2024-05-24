Nicki Minaj Arrested On Instagram Live In Amsterdam After Arriving For Tour

Nicki Minaj was arrested by Dutch police in Amsterdam, and she was filming the entire ordeal live on Instagram.

It’s unclear the reasons why police tried to take her into custody shortly after her arrival for her tour, but one police was heard telling her that she needed to come with them to the police station. Another officer told her she was under arrest because she was “carrying drugs.”

Nicki Minaj was heard saying, “I’m not carrying drugs. I’m not carrying drugs. I am not going in there. I need a lawyer present. No, I need a lawyer present now.” The police officer responded to her, saying, “You have to go to the police station […] you are under arrest.”

During the ordeal, Nicki Minaj’s confusion and frustration only grew more palpable. The rapper demanded the presence of a lawyer to help her navigate the situation as tensions rise between her and law enforcement officials. She consistently expressed her uncertainty about the charges and whether she would safely and timely get to her show.

“So I’m under arrest? Under arrest for what? I need a lawyer ’cause I don’t know where I’m going,” she said.

Nicki Minaj shares her frustration with dealing with customs officials in Europe as she arrived for the second leg of her Pink Friday 2: Gag City world tour.

The Trinidadian rapper shared a clip on her social media account of her talking to an official in Amsterdam who explained to her why officers were searching her bags. According to Nicki Minaj, unnamed persons are paying officials to sabotage her tour. She previously made the same allegations about dealing with customs and immigration officials in Canada.

“They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show,” she wrote. “They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal.”

The “Barbie World” rapper says she is convinced that someone is trying to stop her from going to her shows.

Nicki Minaj has since started to trend on X, formerly Twitter, with the hashtag #FREENICKI receiving tens of thousands of mentions.