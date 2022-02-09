Nicaragua finds former foreign minister and journalist guilty of conspiracy

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Managua, Nicaragua (CNN)Nicaragua’s former foreign minister Francisco Aguirre Sacasa and journalist Miguel Mendoza have been found guilty of conspiracy to undermine national integrity by the Nicaraguan judicial authority.

The verdict was reached during closed-door trials held on Tuesday in the Judicial Assistance Directorate of Managua, according to the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (CENIDH) and the relatives of both defendants.

Nicaragua has already convicted 10 opposition leaders in recent weeks, according to human rights organizations.

The Prosecutor’s Office requested an eight-year sentence for Aguirre Sacasa, his son Roberto Aguirre told CNN. The former foreign minister was arrested on July 29 for alleged crimes against national sovereignty.

On his Twitter account, Aguirre said his father has spent nearly 200 days in the Chipote prison, and refused to accept the former foreign minister had committed treason. Sentencing is scheduled for February 16.

