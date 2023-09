News Item on Hurricane Lee

The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

LEE STRENGTHENS INTO A HURRICANE…

…LIKELY TO INTENSIFY INTO AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS MAJOR HURRICANE BY EARLY SATURDAY…

AT 5:00 PM EDT, THE CENTER OF HURRICANE LEE WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 14.9° NORTH AND LONGITUDE 46.4° WESTOR ABOUT 1130 EAST OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS.

LEE IS MOVING TOWARD THE WEST-NORTHWEST AT 14 MILES PER HOUR. THISMOTION IS EXPECTED FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 75 MILES PER HOUR WITH HIGHER GUSTS. CONTINUED STEADY TO RAPID STRENGTHENING IS

FORECAST, AND LEE IS EXPECTED TO BECOME A MAJOR HURRICANE IN A DAY OR TWO.