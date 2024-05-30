New UB Nursing Students Mark Graduation in Traditional Pinning Ceremony

The University of The Bahamas School of Nursing & Allied Health Professions held its 2023/2024 Commencement & Pinning Ceremony for its Nursing students on Wednesday morning, May 29, 2024 in the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium. Ninety-four of the 125 graduating students were present to receive their Pins and be administered the Nurses Oath and Charge.

Present at the Pinning Ceremony were Acting President of University of The Bahamas Janyne Hodder; Dr. T. Jerome Campbell, Chair & Assistant Professor, School of Nursing & Allied Health Professions; Dr. Maria Woodside-Oriakhi, Provost and Vice-President of Academic Affairs; Dr. Veronica Toppin, Interim Dean of Pure and Applied Sciences; & Guest Speaker Dr. Mahala Saunders, Nurse Scientist and Neonatal Nurse Practitioner, along with faculty of School of Nursing & Allied Health Professions.

The nurses joined the remaining student body in a graduation ceremony of the UB Class of 2024 on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at Atlantis Resort.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More Photo Highlights Below: