New Teacher Orientation

The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training hosted an orientation session for new teachers on Wednesday. The group is comprised of new teaching graduates of the University of The Bahamas and teachers recruited from Cuba.

Director of Education, Dominique McCartney Russell told the group, “we want to give you time to acclimate to your new environment and those of you from Cuba to our culture and our norms. Some of the sessions will target teaching in the Bahamian education system and it is hoped that the knowledge gained will help you understand your roles and responsibilities and of course to lead and help you create those wonderful lessons for students.”

Education minister, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin also attended the event. During her presentation she addressed the curriculum reform efforts that are currently underway. She said, “key components of the curriculum reform underway is an adaptation of primary school curriculum to avoid content overload. This was an observation that came to us from teachers themselves. We are introducing a new, first ever, modern history text which is under its final revision and a new curriculum to provide more immediately relevant history instruction as our young people develop a sense of self and nationhood. Our curriculum reform is centered on the expansion of technical and vocational education and many teachers here today are a part of that major thrust.”

The orientation covered topics such as classroom management, financial prudence, crisis intervention and creating a work-life balance.