New Jury Task Force

Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe recently revealed that the government will establish a task force to assess jury trials in the country.

Munroe said, “we’re about to put together a task force including the Chief Justice, Ministry of National Security, our agencies to look at this whole issue of trial and if that is come forward and fleshed out certainly we would have a look at it. And its all designed at looking at the judicial process, how we can make it more efficient and how we can make it more timely than it currently is.”

On a timeline for the task force, the Minister said, “we hope to man it by the end of April and then it will start to meet.”

At a resident lecture President of the Court of Appeal, Michael Barnett also called for a review of the judicial system to determine if trials by jury should be reduced or eliminated entirely.