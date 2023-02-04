New Central Bank Governor named – Dr Kevin Greenidge Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Days after announcing the Central Bank of Barbados’ interim governor, the Bank is now pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Kevin Greenidge as its eighth Governor, effective March 1, 2023.

Dr Greenidge was most recently a Senior Economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, from 2018 until 2022, he took a leave of absence to act as Senior Economic Advisor to the Government of Barbados, where he was instrumental in the design and implementation of the Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT) programme. He also previously spent 17 years at the Central Bank of Barbados, where he rose through the ranks to become the Bank’s Director of Research and Economic Analysis from 2009 until 2011.

His more than 25-year career spans economics, finance and public policy. He co-edited two books, Aspects of Financial Liberalisation and Capital Market Development in the Caribbean (2008) and Proceedings of the Conference on “Corporate Governance in the Financial Sector” (2003), and he has published over 200 papers in regional and international journals on a range of topics, including the measurement of financial liberalisation and the challenges of policy makers in small developing countries, issues of exchange rate misalignment in the Caribbean, cross country monetary effects, and growth and convergence in the Caribbean. His current research focus is on growth and debt dynamics in small island economies, the macroeconomic effects of governance and corruption, and on fiscal multipliers and growth. Dr Greenidge is also a member of the International Atlantic Economic Society, the Western Economic Association, and a Fellow of the Cambridge Commonwealth Society. He is also a referee for a number of journals.

Dr Greenidge holds a B.Sc. in Economics with first class honours from the University of the West Indies, a Masters in Economics from the University of Cambridge in the UK, and a Ph.D. from the University of Nottingham, also in the UK. He also holds an associate degree in Business Management from Columbia University.

With his appointment, Dr Greenidge will succeed Cleviston Haynes as Governor. Haynes, a lifelong Central Banker, demitted office on January 31, 2023, after six years at the helm.

Dr Greenidge’s six-year term follows a short transition period, during which Acting Governor Alwyn Jordan will continue to oversee the Bank’s day-to-day operations. Jordan will then revert to his substantive role as Deputy Governor.

“I am delighted that Dr Greenidge is taking up the post of Governor. He is an accomplished economist, with a vast range of experience in economic research, management and policy making. We look forward to working with him, as we seek to support the country’s economic recovery, while ensuring that we fulfil our mandate,” Jordan commented.

In addition to Haynes, the Bank’s previous Governors include Dr DeLisle Worrell (2009-2017), Dr Marion Williams (1999-2009), Winston Cox (1997-1999), Calvin Springer (1992-1997), the late Dr Kurleigh King (1987-1992), and the late Dr Courtney Blackman (1972-1987).

