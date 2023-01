The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

There was good interaction between Government Officials and Farmers during the series of Information and Awareness Sessions hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Yolande Richards tells us more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/FARMERS-MEETING-REPORT.mp3

