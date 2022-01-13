NBA YoungBoy’s Diss Song Triggered O-Block Gangsters To Burn 4KT Green Flag

NBA YoungBoy’s latest song has not only triggered Lil Durk but also members of O-Block who caught wind of the lyrics dissing King Von, and they have shared their reaction online, threatening a new wave of possible violence.

“O-Block pack get rolled up, Murder what they told us, Atlanta boy get fold up,” NBA YoungBoy raps in his song “Bring The Hook” while seemingly referencing King Von’s murder in Atlanta in November 2020.

The lyrics have caused O-Block gang members to retaliate as they burnt 4KT green flags that are symbolically associated with NBA YoungBoy, who is associated with Quando Rondo, who is considered Opps to O-Block and King Von.

A video shared online showed the men enthusiastically burning green rags. It’s unclear what they are saying, but they can be seen either singing or chanting lyrics in response.

The rap beef between NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk seems to be escalating.

Previous rap beef involving O-Block members has been deadly as retribution-type killings characterize how the gang members operate.

O-Block is well known in Chicago and has been called the most dangerous block in the city- a stretch of South King Drive that has been immortalized in lyrics speaking of murder and mayhem and retribution killings by rappers like Chief Keef and others.

The original name of the place is the 6400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, but it was named O-Block by gang members, the O standing for 20-year-old Odee Perry, a gang member who was murdered in 2011 by notorious female gangster 17-year-old Gakirah Barnes.

Barnes was later shot to death allegedly by confidante rapper King Von. King Von was shot and killed in Atlanta in 2020. He was close friends with Lil Durk, who has continued to throw shots in his songs at Opps, including other dead rappers like FBG Duck from the rival gang.

Among the losses due to gang violence in recent times is Durk’s brother OTF DThang from O-Block being killed last year and rapper FBG Duck, who was from a rival gang allegedly killed by five members of O-Block in 2020.

Rapper King Von from O-Block was also shot and killed in 2020 in Atlanta, supposedly after a confrontation outside of a club. There have been speculations that he was murdered by gangsters in Atlanta connected to gangs in Chicago.

The rivalry as seen between NBA Youngboy and Lil Durk is characteristic of the gangs and their members taunting each other via songs or on social media.

The back and forth started years ago with King Von taking credit for “smoking Tooka”- killing a 15-year old from another gang in 2012. Retribution for Tooka’s death has caused a long back and forth with dozens of dead young people who are part of rival gangs.