NBA YoungBoy Gets Own Radio Show On Amazon Ahead Of New Album

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a new deal for a radio show with Amazon, the rapper shared on Thursday night. The new show arrives in time before he released his final album for the year.

While few details are available yet, the Baton Rouge rapper’s label Never Broke Again LLC revealed the news on his Instagram account. “YoungBoy Never Broke Again radio show,” the post read. “Lil TOP team up with “Amazon” on a Radio talk show launching tomorrow. Y’all tune in to wat NBAYOUNGBOY has to say,” the post read.

Amazon has not confirmed that there is a radio show in the works, but fans reacted to the announcement with some sharing excitement at the rapper having his own show. “You should call it Top Talk,” one fan suggested as a name for the show.

Others, however, thought that the rapper was not ready for his own talk show. “Big L. now instead of songs we fnna get talk show episodes smh,” one fan wrote. “This will get cancelled after the first 9 minutes of episode 1,” another said.

“Know they paid the f**k out that man for this bruh might be a billionaire by the time her 30,” another said laughing.

NBA YoungBoy has been very active on Instagram in the past few months since beating his California gun charges. Last week, the rapper also got into a war of words with Bobby Shmurda, with the two throwing veiled threats at each other. YoungBoy, however, later repeated his recent mantra, “Stop the Violence,” before deactivating his account.

In the meantime, fans can expect new music from YoungBoy despite telling fans weeks ago that he had run out of rhymes and won’t be releasing new music soon.

In a post on Instagram Stories, his label reshared a video from Cash Money Records CEO Birdman, where he said a new album was coming.

“I just wana say, my album drop January, I don’t know the date, just wait, your favourite rapper, that boy on there talking bout whatever the f**k he talking about cause you know I do my thing,” he said in the video.