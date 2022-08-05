NBA YoungBoy Drops ‘The Last Slimeto’, Celebrates 100 Platinum & Gold Certifications

NBA YoungBoy drops his new album The Last Slimeto as he celebrates over 100 platinum and gold certifications at the young age of 22.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is celebrating another milestone as he earned 100 top certified titles from the Recording Industry Association of America. The Baton Rouge rapper’s feat also comes at the young age of 22 years old despite the fact that he has been in rap music since he was 16 years old and enjoys immense success as the second most streamed hip-hop artist after Drake.

On Thursday, the RIAA announced that the new achievement covered gold and platinum titles, dozens of which are singles, and about half of a dozen are albums multiple times certified.

“Congratulations to #YoungBoyNeverBrokeAgain and his @AtlanticRecords & @neverbrokeagain teams on separate #RIAATopCertified titles,” the RIAA wrote on Twitter.

The rapper’s latest accomplishment notably covers his singles and albums, where he is the lead artist.

Ahead of his album, The Last Slimeto, dropping today August 5th, NBA YoungBoy is also racking up more streams with his existing music. According to Chart Data on Thursday, YB’s “Outside Today” was certified 4x Platinum in the United States.

It’s the latest in a string of upward movements in the Louisiana rapper’s career, which includes him falling in third place with 2.4 million among the best-selling artists by album units this year in the United States. Ahead of him is Taylor Swift at number two with 3.1 m and Drake at the top with 3.9 m.

NBA YoungBoy is ahead of artists like The Weeknd and Kanye West on the same list, but he does not appear on the global streamed artist list.

In the meantime, YoungBoy has more RIAA certifications than artists like Future and J.Cole, and his latest album is expected to tip his achievements towards an unbeaten record.

As for his latest album, it is the final in his current deal with Atlantic, which the rapper has been beefing with for months. Previously the rapper had told Akademiks that he rejected a $25 million deal with Atlantic to re-sign a new deal because he wanted $100 million.

The Last Slimeto cover

Earlier in the year, the rapper had shared that the label was unsupportive as he lashed out at them.

“Everything y’all post, Atlantic try to make it seem like I’m talking about them so they can try to sue me once the time’s up,” he had said in a voice note shared on Akademiks’ Instagram. “Man, tell them people suck my dick. Leave me alone, bitch. Ain’t nobody talking about y’all. I hate y’all bitches. I hate y’all more than y’all hate me. Leave me alone.”

However, things seemed to have taken a different turn weeks ago as the rapper shared this week that he signed a new deal with Atlantic for $60 million.

The eye-watering amount has led to rappers like Kodak Black calling for a re-negotiation of his deal with the label.

YoungBoy’s new album, The Last Slimeto, features guest appearances from Kehlani, Rod Wave, and Quavo. The project packs a whopping 30 songs and debut at No. 1 on iTunes.