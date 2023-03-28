NBA YoungBoy and Nicki Minaj Dropping “WTF” Collab Ahead Of New Album

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has finally secured a coveted collaboration with the Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj, scheduled to drop a week from now.

On Tuesday, NBA YoungBoy announced the song’s title and release date on his label’s Instagram writing, “WTF” ft @nickiminaj,” which will drop on April 7, 2023. The song will be on YoungBoy’s upcoming album, Don’t Try This At Home, which will also be available for pre-order that day.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s A&R Eli Piccarreta and APG CEO Mike Caren, among others, reshared the artist’s post announcing the collaboration. Minaj has not confirmed the song as yet, but she and YoungBoy would often share love for each other. Earlier this month, YoungBoy reposted Minaj’s song “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” and acknowledged her star power. “The queen ain’t letting up,” he wrote.

Fans of Nicki Minaj screenshot and reposted the comment with the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” rapper co-signing it, “One thing the barbz gon keep is a receipt.” “WTF” would make the third time Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy are on a song together. They previously collaborated on Mike WiLL Made-It’s “What That Speed Bout” in 2020 and released “I Admit” in 2022.

Nicki Minaj / @nickiminaj IG

In the meantime, fans of both rappers shared excitement at the collaboration. “At this point we need a whole YB x NICKI album,” one fan wrote. “Yb nd nicki really B locked in w/ each other, I fw it,” another said.

“Let’s goooo biggest hiphop fanbase together let’s work yall,” one said while another added, “They going 3 for 3.”

Last month, the Baton Rouge rapper appeared on a podcast where he was asked about working with Nicki Minaj, to which he responded, “It’s Nice,” before going on to hint at him being careful about whom he collaborates with in music.

Although Nicki Minaj is a veteran in hip hop, YoungBoy has held his own and is undeniably one of the greatest artists of this generation, according to his fans. His commercial achievements are also not to be discounted as he has racked up quite a few accolades, including having the same amount of No. 1 albums as Jay-Z, being the second-highest streamed artist for 2022 behind Drake, and earning titles for albums like ‘Top’ released in 2020 which made him the first solo artist in music history to have three No. 1 albums in one year.