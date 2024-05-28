NBA & WNBA Stars Coach Bahamian Kids in 2-Day Camp this June

United States National Basketball Association (NBA) 14-year veteran Mike James, and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) 3-time champion and basketball legend Sheryl Swoops will be in NAssau, The Bahamas June 20 & 21, 2024 for the first annual Health Matters Youth Basketball Camp.

This camp is free of charge and is available to high school students, male and female, ages 11 to 15 years-old, from anywhere throughout the archipelago.

Dr. Tina Hill-Edgecombe, owner/director of New Solutions Healthcare LLC, and Jason Edgecombe are having this free two-day camp for youngsters, assisted by IBA Bahamas Coach Denykco Bowles.

“Presented by New Solutions Healthcare LLC and our former professional athletic friends, this fun and competitive basketball learning experience is ideal for student athletes who want to learn the basics of basketball or are looking to enhance their skills development – specifically agility, shooting, dribbling, passing, and footwork,” said Dr. Hill-Edgecombe.

“The 1st Annual “Health Matters” basketball camp is also focused on building a safe and supportive environment, by providing on-site health clinicians to support the campers’ well-being. This collaborative approach is supporting their overall development, allowing the athletes to focus on their skills both on and off the basketball court.”

The two-day camp will take place on June 20-21, 2024, at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium. The female sessions are from 8am to 12 noon on both days. The male sessions run from 1pm to 5pm both days.

SIGN UP AND REGISTRATION: CONTACT: IBA BAHAMAS COACH DENYKCO BOWLES@ 242 466-0049 and/or [email protected]For further information:Contact: Dr. Tina Hill-Edgecombe: [email protected]Owner/Director: New Solutions Healthcare LLCTel.: +1 713 876 1734 or 242 361 4449Contact: Jason Edgecombe: [email protected]Local contact: 242 477 7084

Source: Felicity Darville