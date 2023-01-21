NBA: Lakers rally to end Grizzlies’ 11-game winning streak Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Schr?der completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds left after a steal, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied past Memphis 122-121 on Friday night in the NBA to snap the Grizzlies’ winning streak at 11 games.

The Lakers trailed 114-107 before outscoring the Grizzlies 15-7 the rest of the way.

Schr?der, who scored 19 points, stole the ball from Desmond Bane near halfcourt and made a layup while being fouled by Bane to tie it at 120. Schr?der then made a free throw for the lead.

After a timeout, Memphis’ Brandon Clarke was fouled with 1.9 seconds remaining. He made the first, but missed the second. Bane got the offensive rebound, but lost control of it to give the Lakers possession with 0.4 seconds left.

Russell Westbrook led the Lakers with 29 points and LeBron James added 23.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 22 points. Clarke and Tyus Jones added 20 apiece, and Steven Adams had 16 points and 17 rebounds.

WARRIORS 120, CAVALIERS 114

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 32 points and Golden State Warriors put on a shooting display by making 23 3-pointers to beat Cleveland Cavaliers while star Stephen Curry sat on the bench.

Ty Jerome added a season-high 22 points as the defending NBA champs ended a five-game trip with an improbable win.

Following a stinging three-point overtime loss Thursday night in Boston, Warriors coach Steve Kerr rested Curry along with fellow starters Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.

It hardly mattered. Even with their top players on the bench in street clothes, the short-handed Warriors came out firing and barely slowed down.

Darius Garland scored 31 points to lead the Cavs, who were without star Donovan Mitchell because of a strained groin and suffered their most embarrassing loss this season. Caris LeVert added 22 points and Evan Mobley 17 for Cleveland.

Golden State made a season-high 14 3-pointers in the first half — tying the most ever by a Cavs opponent for a half — to take a 64-59 halftime lead.

NETS 117, JAZZ 106

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 48 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter, and Brooklyn Nets beat Utah Jazz for their first victory since Kevin Durant’s knee injury.

Irving accounted for 18 of the Nets’ 43 baskets by himself. He also had 11 rebounds and six assists, leading Brooklyn in both categories.

Nic Claxton added 20 points for the Nets. Royce O’Neale chipped in 13 points and six assists in his first game back in Utah since being traded to Brooklyn before the season.

Jordan Clarkson scored 29 points for Utah. Lauri Markkanen had 22 points and 11 rebounds.

NUGGETS 134, PACERS 111

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray had his first career triple-double and Denver Nuggets extended their winning streak to nine games, routing Indiana Pacers without Nikola Jokic.

The two-time reigning NBA MVP sat out due to hamstring tightness.

Murray had 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. Aaron Gordon scored 28 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 19 for Denver.

Bennedict Mathurin had 19 points for the Pacers, who dropped their sixth straight game.

MAVERICKS 115, HEAT 90

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points and 12 rebounds and Dallas Mavericks turned up the defensive intensity in a victory over Miami Heat.

The Mavericks were without No. 2 scorer Christian Wood, who missed the first of what will be multiple games with a broken left thumb. They responded two nights after blistering criticism of their defense from coach Jason Kidd by holding the Heat to 33% shooting in the first and third quarters combined while outscoring Miami 63-35.

Victor Oladipo scored 20 points for Miami. Bam Adebayo had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

CLIPPERS 131, SPURS 126

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, helping Los Angeles Clippers beat San Antonio Spurs to snap a two-game skid.

Leonard put on a show on the court where he won NBA Finals MVP in 2014 with the Spurs. The 6-foot-7 forward was 13 for 18 from the field and 4 for 5 on 3-pointers while adding seven assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Norman Powell added 26 points for the Clippers. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio. The Spurs have lost nine of 11.

KINGS 118, THUNDER 113

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Keegan Murray had season highs of 29 points and 14 rebounds, Domantas Sabonis added his fifth triple-double of the season and Sacramento Kings beat Oklahoma City Thunder for their sixth consecutive victory.

Sabonis had 18 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points and Kevin Huerter chipped in 14.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points for the Thunder.

HAWKS 139, KNICKS 124

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 29 points, Trae Young added 27 and streaking Atlanta Hawks pulled away at the start of the fourth quarter to beat New York Knicks.

The Hawks (24-22) extended their season-best winning streak to five games. De’Andre Hunter had 20 points.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 32 points and nine rebounds, but was held scoreless in the final period. New York have lost three straight to fall to 25-22.

MAGIC 123, PELICANS 110

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner had 30 points and nine assists, Cole Anthony scored 22 points and Orlando Magic beat New Orleans Pelicans.

CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 23 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Trey Murphy III added 18 points for the injury-riddled Pelicans. They’ve lost eight of 11.

The Magic shot 52% overall and made 15 of 30 attempts from 3-point range.

