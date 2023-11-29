National Women’s Week Commemorated

National Women’s Week was commemorated at the historical Bethel Baptist Church on November 26, 2023, exactly 61 years after women first voted in The Bahamas.

National Women’s Week was officially launched on Sunday, November 26, 2023 with a service of thanksgiving at the historic Bethel Baptist Church, Meeting Street, Nassau.

The official commemoration of National Women’s Week comes under the purview of the Department of Gender & Family Affairs (DGFA), Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting. As such, interim Minister Myles Laroda, Minister of State, brought remarks.

Minister Laroda said it was fitting to pause and pay tribute to the trailblazers of the Women’s Suffrage Movement who led the charge for women to vote. Women first voted in The Bahamas on November 26, 1962.Moderator of Bethel Baptist, Minister Ishmael Lightbourne oversaw the service, which also celebrated all women in The Bahamas. Mrs Ann Marie Davis, Office of the Spouse, attended the service, as well as Minister of State for Housing with responsibility for Urban Renewal, Lisa T Rahming; Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting Permanent Secretary Joel Lewis; and Deputy Permanent Secretary with responsibility for DGFA, Melvelyn Symonette were among those gathered to worship and cover the women of The Bahamas in prayer.

A number of non-governmental organisations, civil society and faith based groups were also gathered to celebrate National Women’s Week.

This year, 2023 makes 61 years since women over the age of 21 cast their first ballots in a General Election in The Bahamas. The Women’s Suffrage Movement played a significant role in this achievement, including leaders like Dame Doris Johnson; Eugenia Lockhart; Mary Ingraham; Mabel Walker; Althea Mortimer; and Albertha Isaacs.

Immediately following the service, dignitaries aid a wreath and the graveside of Dame Doris Johnson in honor of her legacy.

Dignitaries gathered to lay a wreath at the graveside of Dame Doris Johnson, trailblazer in women’s rights in The Bahamas. They included: Minister Myles Laroda, Minister Lisa T Rahming, Mrs Ann Marie Davis, Permanent Secretary Joel Lewis, and Deputy Permanent Secretary Melvelyn Symonette, and Minister Ishmael Lightborne of Bethel Baptist Church