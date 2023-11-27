National Women’s Week begins with religious service

The Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting’s Department of Gender and Family Affairs participated in a church service at Bethel Baptist Church, Meeting Street, on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in observance of National Women’s Week. The week, launched in a press conference Friday, carries the theme, ‘Accelerating Equity, Equality and Empowerment of Women and Girls.’ It features activities, workshops, and documentaries aired on ZNS. Pictured, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, responsible for Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, the Hon. Myles LaRoda delivers remarks. Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, wife of the Prime Minister was in attendance. Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin and Minister of State for Social Services the Hon. Lisa Rahming also attended the church service.

More photo highlights below: