National Training Agency, Cohort 24, New Providence training has begun

Training for the young Bahamians enrolled in NTA’s Cohort 24 in New Providence has begun. This marks the beginning of the 14-week journey of Mandatory Workforce Preparation and Practical Skills instruction. The almost 100 persons present will be trained in the areas of Allied Health, Auto Body Repair, Auto Service & Care, Business Applications & Technology, Butler Service, Culinary & Baking, Food & Beverage, Housekeeping, Office Procedures and Teacher’s Aide.

After this training is completed, successful trainees will be assisted with job placement.

From: Bahamas Information Services