National Sailing Academy receives $20,000 from the Halo Foundation

The National Sailing Academy (NSA) / Sailability received $20,000 as a donation from the Halo Foundation last Friday. The cheque was handed over by President of the Halo Foundation, H.E. Lady Williams to Alison Sly-Adams, General Manager of NSA.

The National Sailing Academy and Sailability are two non-profit organisations under the patronage of Their Excellencies Sir Rodney and Lady Williams. In December, a fundraising event “Music For A Cause” was held on the lawns of Government House in aid of these two organisations and the services they continue to offer in the area of sports.

The National Sailing Academy presents the opportunity for school children in Antigua to learn swimming and sailing free of charge, while Sailability provides instruction for the differently abled.

