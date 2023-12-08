National Reference Laboratory Receives Accreditation From College Of American Pathologist



Smith (Messenger), Ms. Carisse Seymour (Janitress), Ms. Draven Johnson (Technical Associate), Dr. Indira Martin

The country’s National Reference Laboratory (NRL) was awarded accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP). The accreditation followed a recent schedule of on-site inspections at the NRL designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients. CAP Inspectors examined the laboratory’s records and quality control procedures. Inspectors also reviewed laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, the safety program and record, and overall management.

Richard M. Scanlan, MD, FCAP, Chair of the CAP’s Council on Accreditation said the reviews are part and parcel of a standardization process aimed at ensuring verification of activities and best practices “The National Reference Laboratory Bahamas demonstrates leadership, innovation, and a passionate commitment to standards of excellence while providing the highest quality services, ultimately for patients,” he said.

The accreditation by the College of American Pathologist comes as the NRL celebrates its 10th Accreditation Anniversary as the first internationally accredited clinical lab in The Bahamas. NRL Director, Dr. Indira Martin chimed in on the significant certification and described it as a true indication of the commitment of the Lab’s staff. “I am so proud of my amazing NRL team for their enduring commitment to patient care and continuous improvement, especially over the last ten years of accreditation. Having expanded our test platform to address existing and emerging diseases of public health significance, we look forward to further expansion and enhancement as we aim to continue to provide people-centered, research-anchored, quality-assured diagnostic testing to our community at large.”

Minister of Health & Wellness, the Honourable Dr. Michael R. Darville also congratulated the team at the NRL and remarked, “Our National Reference Laboatory continues to play a pivotal role in safeguarding public health, and this recognition further solidifies its position as a beacon of excellence in our healthcare system.”

His comments were echoed by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pearl McMillan who said, “This achievement is a testament to the consistent hard work and expertise of our healthcare professionals. I applaud the entire team at the National Reference Laboratory for their unwavering commitment to providing accurate and reliable diagnostic services to our citizens. The Bahamas National Reference Laboratory is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.