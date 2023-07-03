National Flag Day celebration in East Grand Bahama

Residents and visitors gathered at Government Park in High Rock on Friday, June 30, 2023 to participate in festivities in East Grand Bahama on ‘National Flag Day,’ the day Bahamians show their national pride, as Independence Flag Raising Ceremonies were held nationwide.

This year’s Flag Raising Ceremony holds great significance as Bahamians commemorate the country’s 50th Independence Anniversary.

The occasion was marked with a stirring welcome from speech competition winner Grace Cooper, a selection by the Roberts Sisters and reflections from educator Demetrius Wildgoose, who recalled growing up in East Grand Bahama, the principles instilled in him and others in their younger days and the days when High Rock had no street lights.

Wildgoose also encouraged those present not to take for granted the sacrifices of those who led the way and not to sit back and expect others to do what needs to be done for future generations.

Area Member of Parliament Kwasi Thompson, in bringing remarks, noted that as a country with 400,000 people, the nation has accomplished much in The Bahamas and around the world in 50 years; and that there is more of what unites us than divides us and we must celebrate such a great milestone.

He also pointed out that when one thinks about what others go through in their country, we must appreciate it is a privilege to be a Bahamian. With that, Thompson said it is important that Bahamians embrace every challenge and said that when we reflect on the last 50 years, we realize that they served to make us stronger and that they test who we are as a people and nation.

In borrowing from a quote by father of our nation, former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Osar Pindling, Thompson said being Bahamian is more important than most other things and it is our responsibility to take care of this country, the community and our family for the next 50 years and, more importantly, to trust God.

Chief Councilor Marcus Cooper thanked those present and invited everyone to continue to participate in the festivities on the road to 50.

By LEDEDRA MARCHE/Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: