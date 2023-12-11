National Disability Awareness Week Underway

Disability Awareness Weeks started off with athletics and fun, including a Beep Basketball Tournament. The Police Cadet team emerged as the winners. They are pictured with Deputy Chairman of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Kendrick Rolle

National Disability Awareness Week 2023 is currently underway with the theme: “Inclusion in Action”. It’s a call to include people living with disabilities in the decision-making process of all aspects of community and national life. Laws should be made, policy decisions carved out, and everyday decisions considered with people living with disabilities in mind.

The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities and the the Department of Social Services’ Disability Affairs Division are working together to host a series of events during Disability Awareness Week.

Friday, December 8, begins the National Disabilities Giving Drive. It is easy to participate in the National Disabilities Giving Drive, and no amount is too small. You can download the AccessAbility Bahamas app, or visit www.disabilitiescommissionbahamas.org for more details. Learn more about the commission; read the Persons with Disabilities Act; learn about the rights of the disabled; and source information for employers.

On Thursday, December 7, the Bahamas Association for the Physically Disabled (BAPD) will host a Christmas programme at its Dolphin Drive Location at 11am. Saturday, December 9 is Disability Love Day. The public is invited to attend a “Celebration of Unity & Strength Concert” at Stapledon School Auditorium, Dolphin Drive, from 2pm to 8pm.

On Sunday, December 3, Disability Awareness Week was celebrated in a service of thanksgiving at Bahamas Harvest Church, RND Plaza, John F Kennedy Drive. Disabilities NGOs joined hands with government agencies and private groups to give thanks and praise, and to cover people living with disabilities in The Bahamas.

Each year, the UN International Day for the Disabled is celebrated on December 3rd, and The Bahamas, along with 185 countries around the world, marked this occasion to raise awareness for people living with disabilities.

Source: Felicity Darville

Townsley Roberts, Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (right), is pictured with the winners of the basketball shootout competition, held during the Disability Awareness Week 2023 Blindfold ChallengeDisability Awareness Weeks started off with athletics and fun, including a Beep Basketball Tournament. The Police Cadet team emerged as the winners. They are pictured with Deputy Chairman of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Kendrick Rolle