National Budget for Wages and Salaries for 2023 represents a 5.7 percent increase than estimated in 2022

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves says the National Budget for Wages and Salaries for 2023 represents a 5.7 percent increase over the amount estimated in 2022.

The Finance Minister was at the time presenting the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure in Parliament on Tuesday.

He said this increase is due to the recently negotiated Public Sector Salary Enhancement package.

The Minister said there is 4.1 percent increase in the public debt over the comparative period last year.

