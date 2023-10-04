National Breastfeeding Week Underway

Minister of Education, Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin and nine other honorees will receive special honors during the 4th annual Bahamas National Breastfeeding Association (BNBA) Awards Ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, October 8 2023 at Superclubs Beeezes at 7pm. Under the theme: “Forward, Upward, Onward, Together”, honorees who have championed the cause of breastfeeding will be celebrated under the patronage of Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, Spouse of the Prime Minister of The Bahamas.

This ceremony will culminate a series of events being held to commemorate National Breastfeeding Week, October 1-8, 2023. According to BNBA President, Nurse Trineka Hall, this year’s events are especially significant, as they will all revolve around the national celebrations for The Bahamas’ 50th year of Independence.

The BNBA’s other distinguished honorees are: Pastor David Adams; Constance Comery; Caroline Cartwright; Marilyn Smith; Felicity Darville; Anna Forbes; Cartrion Mctaggart; Dabrielle Munnings and Andrea Nottage. Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville will bring remarks at the event, and Sharon Martin, chairperson of the Bahamas National Tripartite Council is the featured speaker for the awards ceremony.

Bahamas National Breastfeeding Week began October 1 with a service of thanksgiving at New Testament Baptist Church. On October 2 and 3, the BNBA hosts a Working Women Breastfeeding Seminar in person at the church, and by Zoom, in order to reach Family Island participants.

On October 5, visit the Mall at Marathon to see the National Breastfeeding Exhibition corner. The week wraps up with the awards ceremony on October 8. Tickets are $130 and are available by contacting Trineka Hall at (242) 806-8314 or Ampusam Symonette at 421-4173.

Source: Felicity Darville