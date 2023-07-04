National Aviation Strategic Plan discussed at aviation industry’s quarterly symposium

Key leaders from across the Bahamas aviation industry gathered for their quarterly symposium on Wednesday, 28 June 2023, at Baha Mar Convention Centre to participate in the unveiling of the first ever Bahamas National Aviation Strategic Plan (NASP). Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper brought remarks. Deputy Prime Minister Cooper is pictured with stakeholders including Managers, Directors and Chairmen from The Department of Aviation, Air Accident Investigation Authority, Airport Authority, Bahamasair, Bahamas Air Navigational Services Authority, Civil Aviation Authority of the Bahamas, Freeport Airport Development Company, Nassau Airport Development Company, Airline Operators Committee, Bahamas Association of Air Transport Operators, Bahamas Air Traffic Controllers Union, Jet Nassau, Odyssey Aviation, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Bahamas Director of Investments, Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board, Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association, Atlantis and Baha Mar.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: