Nassau Village Community Center Tour

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis toured the Nassau Village Community Center which is currently under construction in that constituency on Thursday. Davis was accompanied by the Member of Parliament for Nassau Village, the Hon. Jamahl Strachan.

Strachan told ZNS News, “this particular center will be the epicenter of not only disruption to negative activity, gang recruitment and other deviant behaviour but it would also be a capacity builder for this region of the island for increase storms such as category six, seven hurricanes. This center will be the main distribution point for the whole southern corridor as we go forward. So its a beautiful thing and I think this particular framework and mechanism is going to be replicated nationally.”

(BIS Photos/Eric Rose)