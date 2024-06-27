Nassau Street Court Complex Shooting

A man was shot in the parking lot of the Magistrate’s Court Complex on Nassau Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Police Press Liaison Officer, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings gave details of the incident while participating in a press conference at the Criminal Investigations Department. She said, “this incident happened shortly after 3pm today. I can say that we do have a suspect in custody at the moment and the victim, who was shot multiple times, he has been taken to hospital where he’s receiving medical treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.”

The man was being escorted by police officers at the time of the shooting.