Nassau Flight Services Board Meets with Airport Union

NASSAU, The Bahamas -The Airport Airline and Allied Workers Union (AAAWU) met with Nassau Flight Services Board to discuss matters of mutual interest in the aviation industry.The meeting was held at NFS Conference, Lynden Pindling International Airport on Monday, February 21, 2022. Attending the meeting seated left to right: Susan Palmer, General Secretary; Gladstone Adderley, President; Obie Roberts, Chairman, Nassau Flight. Services; Lennox Coleby, Deputy Chairman, Nassau Flight Services; and Altonnia Munroe, VP of (AAAWU). Standing from left to right: Ricardo Rolle, General Manager, Nassau Flight Services; Rashad Timothy, Trustee; Hugh Morally, Trustee; Treaser Ferguson,Assistant Treasurer; Locksley Ricketts, Treasurer; Patrice Davis-Rolle, Board Member; Trevor Thurston, Board Member; Chauncey Thompson, Asst Grand Secretary; Board Members, Linton Gray, Bjorn Ferguson, Keevon Maynard; Nathalie Newton, NFS, PSA Manager, and Jevon Butler, Board Member.

