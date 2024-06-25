Mysterious Deaths In Italy Still Being Probed

Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Fred Mitchell recently gave an update on investigations into the deaths of two Bahamians in Italy.

Mitchell told reporters that he is going through the files related to the deaths of Alrae Ramsey and Dr. Blair John personally. “I’ve read the report of our internal council, many other documents because it’s a huge file that we have to go through. I’ve spoken to one of the parents and told them its up to them if they’d like to review the file but once I’m done with it then it will go to the police,” he said.

The Minister said that consideration is being given to amending the Coroners Act to allow for the Coroner to actually do an investigation here which is not presently available in our law. So that’s where we are on it. I’m partially through the report myself and as soon as I’ve concluded my findings then it goes on to the next stage which is the police.”

The bodies of the two Bahamians men were found in the River Po in Turin, Italy in 2019.