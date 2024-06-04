MYSC My Gateway Launch Ceremony

A ceremony was held by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture to launch three of its services on the government’s MyGateway Portal.

Minister of Economic Affairs, Sen. Hon. Michael Halkitis was at the event and spoke with reporters on the sidelines about the initiative. “So far we’re up to about 124 government services online across various ministries. As was said here today for the Ministry of Youth within the next two weeks we’ll have a total of 27 new services for the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture. It basically any application, interaction you have to do with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture across those services that were mentioned here today,” Halkitis said.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg was also in attendance. During his remarks Minister Bowleg said, “this platform will enable us to bring our various programs from all three departments be it youth, sports or culture directly to the people ensuring that everyone has equal access to the resources and opportunities we provide.”

Applications for the youth leadership registry, the national culture registry and the sports hall of fame nomination process are all now available online.