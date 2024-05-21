MYSC Fresh Start Program graduates 47 in Spring 2024 Session in GB



Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey and Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg imparted words of wisdom to Class of Fresh Start 2024 during their graduation ceremony in Grand Bahama on May 17, 2024 at the Grand Lucayan Resort.

With its signature platform designed to assist unemployed youth in becoming ready for the workplace, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture graduated 47 participants from its Fresh Start Program 2024 Spring Session at the Grand Lucayan resort on May 17, 2024.

The 2024 cohort underwent three months of soft and technical skills training at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute, the Bahamas Institute of Business and Technology, the Ministry of Tourism, the Bahamas Red Cross Grand Bahama Centre; and one month of workplace internship.

The graduation ceremony was held under the theme, ‘Preparation Is the Key.’

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, in her keynote address, told the graduating class of 2024 that success is that place in the road where preparation and opportunity meet but too few people recognize it because it often comes disguised as hard work, and she acknowledged the young adults for the great work they have done.

“All of what you’ve endured over the four months, [skills training], job readiness and workplace internship — have prepared you to now go and pursue new opportunities with confidence that you can contribute with the knowledge that you are ready, that you can overcome challenges and unexpected setbacks,” she said.

Minister Moxey expressed how proud she was of each of the graduates for all they have pushed through, noting that she knows it wasn’t an easy task.

The graduates received certification in Information Technology, General Maintenance, Health Services and Teacher’s Aide.

“I am proud of you. Every single one of you is here this morning because of your own hard work with the courage to face, throughout, the challenges met,” she said.

Minister Moxey also encouraged the new graduates to pay attention to national developments, while pointing out the various projects announced by the government on tap to empower residents of Grand Bahama, among them Carnival’s Celebration Key.

She pointed out that there were opportunities for those trained in general maintenance, starting their own company or joining forces to start their own enterprise, and cited the growing need for medical assistants and preschool aides.

Insisting that the demand is there and the time to seize it is now, Minister Moxey implored each graduate to take action, go with confidence, work actively toward living a good and generous life, lead by example, work hard and play straight.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg revealed that since its inception in 1999, the Fresh Start Program has been a source of hope for young people on their journey towards a bright and successful future.

He noted that the program provides participants with career guidance and mentorship that will empower them to reach their full potential as his ministry recognizes that young people need continued support after high school as they grow and develop into adulthood.

“This is the motivation behind our commitment to investing in our young people so that we can secure a brighter day for all Bahamians,” he said.

Minister Bowleg also revealed that several young people in the Spring 2024 graduating class were scholarship recipients and successfully completed digital skill certification in Business Analytics, Cyber Security, Microsoft and Java.

“You have demonstrated your commitment to advancing yourself despite the odds. You have displayed your commitment to unlocking the door of success with the key of preparation. I remind you that this is just the beginning of your journey, your best is yet to come,” he told the 47 graduates.

By LEDEDRA MARCHE/Bahamas Information Services