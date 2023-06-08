MyGateway is now 100,000 users strong!

When it comes to a secure, centralized location for requesting and paying for government services online, MyGateway is certainly in a league of its own. Launched in February 2021, the online portal has grown steadily and achieved a number of firsts in the Bahamas and quite a few milestones along the way. We are grateful to all who have taken this digital transformation journey with us, and we recommit to our guiding principle of “Making Government Work For You!”

We share this achievement with the agencies that currently offer services on MyGateway and those that will be joining us. Your drive to be innovative in your service portfolio certainly inspires us to improve our product to meet your needs.

We applaud our 100,000 registered users, and acknowledge that they are integral to the success of MyGateway. Their enthusiasm and feedback over the past two (2) years has enabled us to serve our youngest user group at 18 years old up to our oldest user, who is 100 years old!

We are honoured to serve Bahamians residing in over 30 countries, and the citizens of over 70 countries legally residing in the Bahamas.MyGateway can now boast of: 127,000 applications processed; 87,000 documents collected from the Centralized Collections Centre; $3.6M in revenue generated, and $25M in exemptions.

We highlight pioneering agencies such as: The Road Traffic Department, which has facilitated the highest revenue generated on the portal, totaling $2M. The Royal Bahamas Police Force, which has processed the most applications on the portal, totaling to date 67,700. The Department of Marine Resources, which is the agency offering the most services on MyGateway, standing now at ten (10). The Registrar General’s Department, which has the most trained officers working in the backend of the portal, a total of 64.

 The Ministry of Tourism, which currently serves as the only agency on MyGateway with an Education & Training Registration service via its BahamaHost offering.

What’s next for MyGateway? We will be launching a new slate of services with digital outputs in the very near future. With the continued support of our stakeholders and talented project team we will expand our user groups to include new user categories. The Government of The Bahamas’ support and partnership has been invaluable and as we collectively celebrate fifty (50) years of independence, we herald this 100K registered user accomplishment as a marked progression for e-government.

To learn more about us or to register to use the platform, please visit our website: MyGateway.gov.bs.

From: Bahamas Information Ssrvices