Must-Know Bahamas Deals

News Americas, New York, NY, September 4, 2024: Residents of the U.S., Canada, and Europe planning to visit The Bahamas in the coming year can now take advantage of an exciting Island-Hopping offer departing from Nassau. This exclusive deal offers travelers the opportunity to explore multiple islands with an air and ferry-inclusive vacation package.

The Island-Hopping package includes 4 to 6 consecutive nights at a participating Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board hotel, available for either single or double occupancy. In addition to accommodations, travelers will enjoy generous credits on their inter-island flights, including a $75 credit for the Nassau to Out Island flight, a $75 credit for flights between Out Islands, and a $75 credit for the return flight from an Out Island to Nassau. These credits apply to any type of flight, whether scheduled, private charter, or a seat on a private charter.

To take advantage of this special offer, travelers must book by June 30, 2025, and complete their travel by October 31, 2025. This pre-booked package allows for a seamless and affordable exploration of The Bahamas’ diverse islands and unique experiences.

Breezes Resort Bahamas – 3 Days/2 Nights All-Inclusive Package with Airfare Escape to the stunning Breezes Resort Bahamas with a 3-day, 2-night all-inclusive package. Prices start at just $659.00 per person, based on double occupancy, and include airfare. Enjoy the ultimate tropical vacation at an unbeatable value.

Book now: Breezes Resort Bahamas Offers

The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort – 4th Night Free & Private Airport Transfers Experience luxury at The Ocean Club with a complimentary fourth night and private airport transfers. Relax in this secluded paradise, available for booking through December 31, 2024.

Travel window: 7/9/2023 – 12/31/2024

Book now: Ocean Club Offers

Riu Palace – 3 Days/2 Nights All-Inclusive Package with Airfare Enjoy a tropical escape at the Riu Palace Paradise Island with a 3-day, 2-night all-inclusive package, including airfare. Immerse yourself in luxury and relaxation.

Travel window: 8/20/2024

Book now: Riu Palace Offers

Peace and Plenty Resort – 3 Days/2 Nights Hotel Package with Airfare Discover serenity at Peace and Plenty Resort with a 3-day, 2-night hotel package, including airfare. Unwind in a peaceful island setting and soak up the tranquility.

Travel window: 8/20/2024

Book now: Peace and Plenty Resort Offers

These exclusive deals provide the perfect opportunity to experience the beauty of The Bahamas, whether you’re seeking all-inclusive luxury or a serene island retreat.

