Municipal police rushed to hospital, injured in Clarendon stone attack Loop Jamaica

A municipal officer has been admitted to hospital after he was attacked and struck with a stone by unscrupulous persons in Clarendon.

Reports are that the officer was part of a team patrolling the streets in the parish when unknown persons used a stone to hit him in the head.

The unconscious officer was rushed to the hospital where he has been admitted.

Police sources said the attack is another indication of the dangers that law enforcement officers face in executing their duties on streets across the island.