Ms. Effie Pinder-Higgs Retires after 38 Years of Dedicated and Professional Public Service

A Retirement Luncheon was held for Ms. Effie Pinder-Higgs, Executive Secretary to the Minister of Labour and Immigration, the Hon. Keith Bell, at National Training Agency on Thursday, May 18, 2023. She retires after 38 years of dedicated and professional public service, and is pictured standing next to Minister Bell. Permanent Secretary Cecilia Strachan made the presentation of flowers to Ms. Higgs, and other permanent secretaries, Reginald Saunders (second right) and Marco Rolle (right) presented gifts, along Van Delaney, Registrar of Trade Unions/Department of Labour.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: