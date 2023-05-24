Ms. Effie Kemp celebrates her 100th birthday in grand style

Governor General His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith was in attendance at the exuberant 100th birthday celebration of Ms. Effie Kemp on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Jones Communications Network (JCN), University Drive. At the presentation of flowers and congratulatory letters, pictured with Ms. Kemp are the Governor General (right), and HE Wendall K. Jones, Bahamas Ambassador to the United States of America.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: