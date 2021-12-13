Mrs. Davis Visits the Ranfurly Home for Children and the Children’s Emergency Hostel

(BIS Photo/Yontalay Bowe)



Nassau, The Bahamas – Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister visited the Ranfurly Home for Children and the Children’s Emergency Hostel, December 10, 2021, the 73rd Anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations, ‘Human Rights Day.’ In an earlier statement, she expressed that she has “always been interested in and concerned about the rights of the most vulnerable among us – our children.” She and her executive staff are pictured at the The Ranfurly Home for Children with the Home’s Administrator, Mr. Lequient Bethel and his staff, who led the tour. And at the Children’s Emergency Hostel, Business Manager Mrs. Charlene Gibson and staff greeted Mrs. Davis upon her arrival there and led the tour of the facility. (BIS Photos/Yontalay Bowe)