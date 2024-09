The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Mr. Andrew McKinney, attorney-at-law, was administered the Oath of Allegiance and the Judicial Oath, and presented the Instrument of Appointment as Justice of the Supreme Court by Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt at Government House, Mt. Fitzwilliam, on Monday, September 2, 2024.