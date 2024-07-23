MP Smith Donates To Beautiful GB

Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, the Hon. Kingsley Smith has donated lawn equipment to the Beautiful Grand Bahama Program.

Smith presented the donation to the Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey in West Grand Bahama on Saturday. Moxey told ZNS News, “it means so much to the program in general, means a lot to the community of West Grand Bahama because you’re limited with resources, limited with equipment and you had your individuals who were just pushing the lawn mower. Now you have this beautiful machine that’s able to be utilized, that makes the work for efficient.”

The Minister also expressed her gratitude to the Smith saying she believes the donation will help the community and help the program.

For his part, Smith said, “when you look at the distance and the amount of area that they have to cover before they were using two push lawn mowers. And so its very important that we provide them with tools necessary to carry out their job more quickly, more effectively.”

The Beautiful Grand Bahama Program was started by Minister Moxey in 2022.