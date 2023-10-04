MP Rahming Receives Award in London

(left to right) Lillimae Longley, Operations Manager, Urban Renewal Commission; Dr. Deborah Bartlett, Communications Consultant, Ministry of Social Services, Information & Broadcasting; Her Excellency, Baroness Patricia Scotland, KC; Minister of State for Housing & Urban Development, Hon. Lisa Rahming; and Pharez Rolle, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting.

Minister of State of Housing and Urban Development Hon. Lisa Rahming led a delegation to London this past weekend, where she received the prestigious Woman of Merit Award at the Caribbean Global Awards Ceremony. The event was held on September 30 at the iconic five star Leonardo Royal Hotel, St. Paul’s London, UK.

The Caribbean Global Awards committee hailed Rahming as a “trailblazer for change”, and an “inspirational and positive role model who is community-minded with a passion for the elderly, the fatherless, fathers, teens and single mothers”.

“It’s a bittersweet moment for me,” Rahming said.

“I dedicate this award to my senior colleague, the late Hon. Obediah Wilchcombe who died just a few days before I came here. We worked in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development for two years. He still worked with me, mentored me, taught me and strengthened me – not just in politics, but he showed how to provide hope for the hopeless even when the odds are against you.”

Rahming called the Bahamas delegation on stage as she not only memorialized Minister Wilchcombe, but called for prayers as the new Minister she was assigned to, MP Keith Bell, lost his wife several days ago as well.

In addition to receiving the Woman of Merit award, Minister Rahming paid courtesy calls on the Bahamas High Commissioner to the United Kingdom His Excellency Paul Andy Gomez and the Commonwealth Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Baroness Patricia Scotland.

Minister Rahming and His Excellency Gomez discussed strategies to refine, expand and accelerate the implementation of plans intended to transform the inner city communities in The Bahamas. His Excellency committed to facilitate meetings between leaders of effective and successful social services programs.

His Excellency Gomez attended the awards ceremony as a show of support and there, he made significant diplomatic connections for The Bahamas. He invited the Caribbean Global Awards committee to consider hosting the awards in The Bahamas in the future, and they committed to doing so.

Also receiving a Caribbean Global award was Baroness Patricia Scotland, who recently presided over the 13th Commonwealth Women’s Affairs Ministers Meeting (13WAMM) with the late Minister Obediah H. Wilchcombe. Dr. Deborah Bartlett also received an award for journalistic excellence during the event.

The courtesy call with Baroness Scotland was tempered by reflections on the legacy of Minister Wilchcombe. Minister Wilchcombe served as chairman of the 13th Commonwealth Women’s Affairs Ministerial Meeting (13WAMM). More than 30 Commonwealth Countries participated in 13 WAMM, guided by Baroness Patricia. It was unanimously expressed that the 13WAMM meeting was one of the best that the Commonwealth ever had. The Commonwealth Secretary General is expected to announce how the Commonwealth Nations intend to preserve Minister Wilchcombe ‘s legacy.

Source: Felicity Darville

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Renewal Hon. Lisa T. Rahming pays a courtesy call on Bahamas High Commissioner to the UK, His Excellency Paul Andrew Gomez(left to right) Pharez Rolle, Assistant to the Permanent Secretary; Lilliemae Longley, Operations Manager, Urban Renewal Commission; Dr. Deborah Bartlett, Communications Consultant; Hon Lisa Rahming, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Renewal; His Excellency Paul A Gomez, High Commissioner; Allison Nortje – Special Advisor/Consultant; Marche Mackey – Deputy Chief of Mission. Julika Thompson – First Secretary/Consul