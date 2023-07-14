MP On Elderly Constituent Sexual Assault

The Minister of State for Legal Affairs and the Member of Parliament for Centreville expressed shock about the alleged sexual assault of an elderly woman living in his constituency in the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

The Hon. Jomo Campbell said, “sexual assault, Madam Speaker, has no place in our society and we have zero tolerance for this type of sick and ugly behavior. No Bahamian male or even female for that instance should think that it is normal or acceptable to be a sexual abuser towards anyone, especially an 82 year old precious pearl. As Bahamian men let us learn to love and cherish our Bahamian women and as Bahamian women likewise.”

Earlier this week police reported the sexual assault of an 82 year old woman in her home. They subsequently reported that the 50 year old suspect had been arrested.