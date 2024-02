The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Member of Parliament for Central and South Abaco, the Hon. John Pinder spoke to members of the media about the demolition of shantytowns on the island of Abaco outside of the House Of Assembly this week.

Pinder said, “we must have order. We must have all foreigners living in this country to abide by the laws of The Bahamas. The Bahamas is for Bahamians and we want normality in Abaco as well as the rest of The Bahamas.”

The Member of Parliament said he is pleased to see movement on the ground.