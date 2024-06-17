MP Miller Encourages Programme SURE Boys

Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller Photo Credit: Samatha Black

As fathers were celebrated over the weekend, Member of Parliament for Golden Isles Vaughn P. Miller implored men in The Bahamas to step up in their fatherhood roles – not only for their own children, but for all children in need of fatherhood guidance. He especially wants men to reach out to young boys, often longing for father-like love and attention, in order to help reverse troubling trends and help young men have productive lives.

“It’s incumbent upon us as responsible men to step in and help raise our boys,” he said.

MP Miller, who is also Minister of the Environment & Natural Resources, spoke at a special event at Programme SURE held on June 13, 2024. Programme SURE serves chronically disruptive students in the Bahamian public educational system, working to give them the tools to grow personally and to assist them with being able to return to mainstream schools within three months.

Minister Miller noted that a lot of fathers were absent from homes throughout The Bahamas, although there is a great need for them to be present for their children.

“It is critically important that the boys come into an environment where it’s safe, and they are offered an opportunity to slow down, and seek counselling as necessary to help them mature and become successful, productive young men in our society,” he said.

Miller shared some valuable experiences from his time growing up on the island of Eleuthera and how the community reflected what was taught in homes. He firmly believes it still takes a village to raise a child. He stressed to the parents that it was critically important to be involved in their children’s lives.

Students were awarded certificates in various areas where tremendous improvement was demonstrated during the event, designed to motivate them to be their best.

In closing, Miller passionately encouraged the young men to set goals, develop a strategy, study, stay committed and seek help when necessary.

He left the young men with Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not to your own understanding; in all of your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your path.”

Source: Felicity Darville

Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller, center, with Programme SURE administration and staff including Principal Ean Maura, left of him