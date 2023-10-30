MOYSC ‘Youth in Parliament’ wraps up Youth Month

In closing its ‘Youth Month’ of activities, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture conducted ‘Youth in Parliament’ on Friday, October 27, 2023 at the House of Assembly, providing young persons with real life appreciation of parliamentary processes. The ministry also provided a ‘Youth in Senate’ opportunity for them. The young people were supported by the advice and experience of Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg and Minister of Foreign Affairs the Hon. Fred Mitchell, who are pictured here.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: