MOYSC sets the Yuletide Season in motion with its National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Rawson Square

Setting in motion the Yuletide Season, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture held its annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Rawson Square, Thursday evening. The theme of the ceremony was ‘Celebrating Ourselves: Continuing the Cultural Legacy.’ Leading were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper and Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg. Also present were Ministers Clay Sweeting and Pia Glover Rolle, and Senator Randy Rolle.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: