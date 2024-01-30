MOYSC Press Release – Prodigal Sons

Minister of Youth, Sports and culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg officially opened the 2024 Grand Bahama Anthony “Huck” Williams Junior Junkanoo Parade on Saturday, January 27, 2024 in downtown Freeport.

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture supports the social programme that the Prodigal Sons Junkanoo group conducts in the community. We are grateful that they provide a safe and creative space for both the young and old, to become involved and participate in Junkanoo, one of the foremost cultural expressions of The Bahamas.

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, who stands in proxy for the Government and people of The Bahamas, must ensure that all recipients of assets and or funding, must dispense of the same, in a manner befitting its intended purpose. In this instance, seed funding was disbursed to all Junkanoo groups and it was expected that the funds would be used to help prepare groups to participate during the Boxing Day and New Year’s Junkanoo Parades.

It was abundantly clear to the organizers and the fans that the Prodigal Sons Junkanoo Group was absent from both the Christmas Boxing Day 2023 and the 2024 New Year’s Parades; hence an investigation was launched. After a thorough investigation, involving all the pertinent stakeholders, it has been determined that the Prodigal Sons, did not act in accordance with stipulated and accepted Junkanoo funding practices and therefore will be asked to return the sum of $30,000.00, by the 31st March, 2024. Failure to do so will prevent the mentionedgroup, from receiving any future funding from the Government of The Bahamas.

Please be aware that these conditions are clearly outlined in The Agreement, as signed by all Junkanoo Groups, who receive seed funding from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.

Additionally, The Ministry has launched a further investigation throughout the Islands of The Bahamas, regarding all Junkanoo Groups, who would have received seed funding, but did not participate in the intended Junkanoo parades for which the funding was given.