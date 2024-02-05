MOYSC 2024 Youth Leadership Certification Program launched in Grand Bahama

Apostle Kenneth Miller, Youth Officer, officially launched the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture’s first Youth Leadership Certification Program cohort for 2024. The launch took place at Sister Mary Patricia Russell Junior High School, February 3, 2024. The program began in 2011 with two cohorts per year. With approximately 60 students in this cohort, it is the largest to date and the youngest with participants under the age of 25.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: