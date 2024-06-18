Moxey: “Bazaar To Be New Site Of Afro-Caribbean Marketplace”

The government recently signed a $50 million contract with the African Export Import Bank for the development of an Afro-Caribbean marketplace at the site of the International Bazaar on the island of Grand Bahama.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey spoke with ZNS News about the project. She said, “the signing of a project preparation facility with AFREXIM Bank for the establishment of an Afro-Caribbean marketplace is indeed a significant achievement for the island of Grand Bahama. Not only will we be addressing a legacy issue with the unsightly, dilapidated structures in the International Bazaar and the Royal Oasis Tower and Casino but we will also be creating a world class tourist attraction.”

The marketplace will include pavilions showcasing 20 Caribbean countries, 54 African countries and 16 islands of The Bahamas. “So of course you will get to see what The Bahamas has to offer island by island. The food, the arts and craft, the music, the culture,” Moxey said.

The Minister added, “the development is a public private partnership project and it will be one where we’re co-producing it with the AFREXIM Bank with their Creative African Nexus Unit where we will ensure that the development is one that we can all be proud of, where the countries are represented with the best that each country has to offer.”